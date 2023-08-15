Tuesday, August 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flying Fijians ready for business

The Flying Fijians are ready to get down to business now with the entire 33-man Rugby World Cup squad in France.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said after a trying Pacific Nations Cup, the team morale is high and the players happy to have had a first run done.

“We had a good run today, and the boys are in really good spirits,” Raiwalui said from France.

“The last three weeks we have had a really heavy travel schedule, but the boys are in good form.”

The team’s training session was attended by hundreds of French fans who travelled to see their heroes at work.

“It is a great little beach town, alot of the players in the team play here in the Top 14 and Pro D2.

“So, there’s a connection there.”

Raiwalui added there are no major injuries in camp and players are putting in the hard yards and are eager for a run on against France on Saturday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Ex citizens and descendants given t...

All former Fiji citizens and their descendants, who left Fiji and a...
Rugby

Flying Fijians climb to 9th spot in...

The Flying Fijians have climbed to ninth place in the World Rugby r...
News

Student found in possession of drug...

Police are currently investigating a matter where drugs believed to...
News

Tabuya shocked with attitude of par...

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says she is shocked by...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ex citizens and descendants give...

News
All former...

Flying Fijians climb to 9th spot...

Rugby
The Flying...

Student found in possession of d...

News
Police are...

Tabuya shocked with attitude of ...

News
Minister f...

Leadership and empowerment train...

News
Divisional...

Ra is among the least developed ...

News
Ra is amon...

Popular News

Fijians shine in Provincial Cham...

Rugby
Three play...

Induction workshop for EC Commis...

News
Members of...

UEFA Foundation for children exe...

Football
The Union ...

PM invited to ESCAP meeting

News
The Under-...

Leadership and empowerment train...

News
Divisional...

Labasa beats Suva, stays in the ...

Football
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Ex citizens and descendants given the clear