Flying Fijians ready for business

The Flying Fijians are ready to get down to business now with the entire 33-man Rugby World Cup squad in France.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said after a trying Pacific Nations Cup, the team morale is high and the players happy to have had a first run done.

“We had a good run today, and the boys are in really good spirits,” Raiwalui said from France.

“The last three weeks we have had a really heavy travel schedule, but the boys are in good form.”

The team’s training session was attended by hundreds of French fans who travelled to see their heroes at work.

“It is a great little beach town, alot of the players in the team play here in the Top 14 and Pro D2.

“So, there’s a connection there.”

Raiwalui added there are no major injuries in camp and players are putting in the hard yards and are eager for a run on against France on Saturday.