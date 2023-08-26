Flying Fijians ready for Twickenham challenge

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said his side is prepared for the challenge in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match against England tomorrow.

Raiwalui said facing England in Twickenham was a mountain in itself but they were ready for the task.

“I am sure they have picked a good strong side so we are looking forward to the challenge,” Raiwalui said.

“It’s the last game heading into the world cup so we are looking to make the most of it.”

With fitness, discipline and eighty minute rugby being a focus throughout their campaigns, finessing their strengths has also been key.

“Our game, our carries, cleans and the physical aspects, and our rugby we want to play like Fijians.”

The match kicks off at 2.15am tomorrow morning.