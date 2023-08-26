Saturday, August 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flying Fijians ready for Twickenham challenge

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said his side is prepared for the challenge in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match against England tomorrow.

Raiwalui said facing England in Twickenham was a mountain in itself but they were ready for the task.

“I am sure they have picked a good strong side so we are looking forward to the challenge,” Raiwalui said.

“It’s the last game heading into the world cup so we are looking to make the most of it.”

With fitness, discipline and eighty minute rugby being a focus throughout their campaigns, finessing their strengths has also been key.

“Our game, our carries, cleans and the physical aspects, and our rugby we want to play like Fijians.”

The match kicks off at 2.15am tomorrow morning.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

RKS is new Under 19 trophy champs

Ratu Kadavulevu School is the new champion of the Fiji Secondary Sc...
News

Be vigilant during the school break...

The Ministry of Education is advising parents and guardians to look...
News

SODELPA distance itself from nuclea...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has denounced the actions of Pr...
Rugby

MGM creates history, wins Deans tro...

Underdogs Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School created history in it...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RKS is new Under 19 trophy champ...

Rugby
Ratu Kadav...

Be vigilant during the school br...

News
The Minist...

SODELPA distance itself from nuc...

News
The Social...

MGM creates history, wins Deans ...

Rugby
Underdogs ...

RKS scoops under 16 Deans trophy...

Rugby
Ratu Kadav...

Majority of i-Taukei’s on ...

News
The Assist...

Popular News

Pacific is scarred by past betra...

News
Former Att...

Teenager jailed over mobile phon...

News
A 19-year-...

Navua to focus on set piece and ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

We will execute our plan on time...

Football
Digicel na...

Learn to make wise decisions, Pr...

News
His Excell...

Saifiti scores in Knights’...

NRL
Experience...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

RKS is new Under 19 trophy champs