Flying Fijians RWC kit to be launched on Thursday

The officially licensed Flying Fijians kit to the Rugby World Cup will be launched this week in Lautoka.

Unveiled to the players for the first time at Welagi Village in Taveuni last week, the new uniforms were met by enthusiasm.

The Nike apparel sees a return to renowned plain white jersey ensemble tanked with a black collar and tapa print on the sides.

Tapoo Head of Marketing Shabnam Prakash said the new kit would be a chance for fans to have a first glimpse and taste of the merchandise.

“This launch event is a celebration of Fiji’s rich rugby heritage and provides an opportunity for fans to connect with their favourite players on a more personal level,” Prakash said.

Fans and supporters will have a chance to see the kit for the first time at the official launch at the Tappoo outlet in Lautoka on Thursday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
