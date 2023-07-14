Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians official Rugby World Cup kit was met with enthusiasm by fans of all ages during the unveiling in Lautoka yesterday.

Both versions of the traditional white strip and red and black alternate was shown to the public.

Tappoo Head of Marketing Shabnam Prakash said the new kit connected with the people and its long standing culture.

“This launch event is a celebration of Fiji’s rich rugby heritage and provides an opportunity for fans to connect with their favourite players on a more personal level,” Prakash said.

Fans also had an opportunity to meet Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu, Isoa Nasilasila and Tevita Ikanivere and get autographs on newly released jerseys from the players.