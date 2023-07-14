Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flying Fijians set date with sand dunes

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a date with nature and will be put to the test at the Sigatoka sand dunes tomorrow.

Renowned as one of the country’s natural proving grounds, the sand dunes will test the limits of endurance for the national side.

After a two weeks of conditioning under Strength and Conditioning Coaches David Sylvester and Nacanieli Cawanibuka, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the players were feeling it.

“Training is tough, the boys can attest to that they are pretty tired and hungry now,” Raiwalui said.

“They have been training really hard and looking forward to the first match against Tonga.”

The team will close up the week’s sessions after tomorrow’s sand dunes run.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PNC o...

Tonga will head to Fiji with high morale after beating Australia A ...
Football

Dogalau, Naidu to miss Nadroga clas...

Traditional football giants Ba will miss the services of key strike...
2023-24 National Budget

Bure to continue as PS Education

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says that Timoci Bure will co...
2023-24 National Budget

Parliament passes law to limit nigh...

The Liquor (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been enacted by Parliament. ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PN...

Rugby
Tonga will...

Dogalau, Naidu to miss Nadroga c...

Football
Traditiona...

Bure to continue as PS Education...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Parliament passes law to limit n...

2023-24 National Budget
The Liquor...

Rehab and recovery has been toug...

Football
US based F...

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Popular News

Pair held over Tovata man’...

News
A 42-year-...

Fijiana 7s stars lead scorers...

Rugby
Rhinos Log...

Four teams for inaugural women&#...

Football
Four teams...

Eilish reveals ‘Barbie’ movie so...

Entertainment
Grammy-win...

Trans model makes history with p...

Entertainment
Rikkie Val...

Have faith in the team Bakanicev...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PNC opener