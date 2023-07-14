Flying Fijians set date with sand dunes

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a date with nature and will be put to the test at the Sigatoka sand dunes tomorrow.

Renowned as one of the country’s natural proving grounds, the sand dunes will test the limits of endurance for the national side.

After a two weeks of conditioning under Strength and Conditioning Coaches David Sylvester and Nacanieli Cawanibuka, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the players were feeling it.

“Training is tough, the boys can attest to that they are pretty tired and hungry now,” Raiwalui said.

“They have been training really hard and looking forward to the first match against Tonga.”

The team will close up the week’s sessions after tomorrow’s sand dunes run.