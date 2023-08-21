Monday, August 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flying Fijians touch down in London

The 33-member Fiji Water Flying Fijians team arrived in London today for their second warm-up match against England this weekend.

The Simon Raiwalui coach side suffered a 34-17 defeat to France in their first World Cup buildup on Sunday and the clash against the English will be a final dress rehearsal ahead of their first game  of the tournament against Wales next month.

The last time Fiji and England met was in 2016 and the men in red and white ran riot at Twickenham, scoring nine times in an emphatic 58-15 victory.

Fiji will be hoping for a statement performance that will give them a much-needed injection of confidence before they fly out to France.

Fiji will face England at 3.15am at Twickenham on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olympic ...

Lanky Ba striker Etonia Dogalau will lead Fiji's campaign the Olymp...
News

Sustainable economy promotes equity...

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says a more resilient and ec...
News

Adequate cybersecurity capabilities...

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Mason Smith says t...
News

Japan provides grant for medical co...

 The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has received a $2.4 mi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olymp...

Football
Lanky Ba s...

Sustainable economy promotes equ...

News
Minister f...

Adequate cybersecurity capabilit...

News
Permanent ...

Japan provides grant for medical...

News
 The Minis...

More funding needed for food sec...

News
Prime Mini...

DFPL to resume with lone fixture...

Football
The Digice...

Popular News

King signs with Reds

Rugby
Junior Wal...

Tahs, Force on Drua’s home...

Rugby
The New So...

Wong scores in Roosters’ w...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Flying Fijians ready for busines...

Rugby
The Flying...

Man arrested over service centre...

News
A 43-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olympic qualifiers campaign