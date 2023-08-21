Flying Fijians touch down in London

The 33-member Fiji Water Flying Fijians team arrived in London today for their second warm-up match against England this weekend.

The Simon Raiwalui coach side suffered a 34-17 defeat to France in their first World Cup buildup on Sunday and the clash against the English will be a final dress rehearsal ahead of their first game of the tournament against Wales next month.

The last time Fiji and England met was in 2016 and the men in red and white ran riot at Twickenham, scoring nine times in an emphatic 58-15 victory.

Fiji will be hoping for a statement performance that will give them a much-needed injection of confidence before they fly out to France.

Fiji will face England at 3.15am at Twickenham on Sunday.