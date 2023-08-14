Monday, August 14, 2023
Flying Fijians travel group arrives in France

The final travel group of the Flying Fijians arrived safely in France early this morning.

The team arrived early this morning in Paris before travelling to their final base camp in Nantes.

The second contingent of players consists of players that will not feature in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup warm-up match with France.

Meanwhile, the first playing group had a training session today.

Sources state the side has adjusted well to the conditions and time change with morale high in camp.

France and Fiji will clash on Sunday at Stade de Beaujoire at 7.05am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
