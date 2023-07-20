Flying Fijians visit FIJI Water in Yaqara

The Flying Fijians took a day away from the pitch to visit the FlJI Water main production factory in Yaqara, Ra.

For most of the players it was an opportunity to see how the water was prepared.

“It was a great opportunity for the boys, having been able to see how things are done from the bottling right up to the packaging,” said Head Coach Simon Raiwalui.

“It was good opportunity to take over the team, and see their project and explain our project as well.”

Outside centre Setareki Tamanivalu added the players enjoyed the opportunity thoroughly especially with a chance to mingle with some of their fans that at the factories.

“It was great to see how things were done as well as see some of the hard workers behind the scenes,” said Tamanivalu.