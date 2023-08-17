Thursday, August 17, 2023
Flying Fijians welcomed in Pornic

The Flying Fijians were officially welcomed in the beachside town in Pornic, France today.

Thousands of fans of all ages from the surrounding regions flocked to the East coast to welcome the Pacific Island favourites.

Speaking in French, captain Waisea Nayacalevu thanked the residents for a wonderful welcome.

“We thank you for welcoming us and being the most welcoming host,” Nayacalevu said.

“The team is honoured to share our time with you.”

A number of players in the team play top level rugby in France including Nayacalevu, Jiuta Wainiqolo Josua Tuisova and Levani Botia to name a few.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
