Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has confirmed the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) rates will be revered to pre-COVID rate effective from 1 January 2024.

Professor Prasad in the 2023-2024 National Budget address in Parliament today said FNPF rate of 10 per cent by employer and 8 per cent employee contribution will return.

He added the reinstatement of the contribution rates will replenish member account savings and provide FNPF with additional funds for investment purposes.