FNPF looks to setup overseas

The Government intends to set up another Fiji National Provident Fund overseas, in light of the volume of movement of Fijian labourers to work in Australia and New Zealand under the labour mobility schemes.

While delivering the 2023-2024 National Budget and speaking on his motion on the Fiji National Provident Fund (Budget Amendment) Bill, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said this would provide the opportunity for Fijian labourers/ workers to have access to the Fiji National Provident Fund would benefit Fijians.

Prof Prasad said the FNPF (Budget Amendment) Bill therefore seeks to amend the Act to enable FNPF to expand its membership by setting up a fund overseas.

Clauses

Clause 1 of the Bill provides for the short title and commencement. If passed by Parliament, the amending legislation will come into force on August 1 except section 5 which comes into force on 1 January 2024.

Clause 2 of the Bill amends section 2 of the Act by including an additional objective of the Act for the FNPF to explore fund schemes for Fijian labourers/ workers overseas.

Clause 3 of the Bill amends section 4 of the Act by inserting a definition for Off-shore Fund to mean a fund established by the FNPF Board in a location outside of Fiji.

Clause 4 of the Bill amends section 6(1) of the Act by allowing the FNPF to establish, operate and administer an Off-shore Fund.

Clause 5 of the Bill amends the Act by deleting Division 3A of Part 3 which provided for a reduced mandatory contribution of 14 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.