FNPF pensioners get increased allowance

Fiji National Provident Fund pensioners who had their pension rates reduced now see an increase in their monthly allowance.

In a statement, the Government said the previous government in 2011 had reduced the pension rates for many FNPF pensioners.

They said for all those affected FNPF pensioners who are 70 years of age and older, a monthly allowance of $125 has been paid.

This has been backdated to August 2023.

Those below the age of 70 have been paid a monthly allowance of $115 for the last 5 months.

Previously, pensioners 70 years of age and older and those between 65 and 69 years old received $100 monthly.

The government continues the discussion with FNPF to restore full justice to the pensioners in the most appropriate and feasible manner.