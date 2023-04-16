FNU continues to deal with teething issues: Kumar

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says the Fiji National University is a young institution that continues to deal with teething issues.

Speaking in Parliament, the former Minister for Education said that much is expected of Fiji’s premier University and hope that the Management will rise to the challenge.

Kumar said on the other hand the University recorded an operating surplus of $7.4 million in 2020, as compared to a $6.1 million in 2020 – this meant that the University has money to continue with the pending projects but because of litigation, FNU could not progress with two capital projects.

She said the two capital projects in question are Nayaca Campus and the Fiji Maritime Academy (FMA).

“The difference between the two projects is this; the FMA project was 80 per cent complete when the matter went to Court and when something is 80 per cent complete, it is easier to complete the other 20 per cent.”

“With Nayaca Campus, only 47 per cent of the work was completed when the matter went to Court. The company became bankrupt and when the matter is before the Court it takes longer.”

The former Minister for Education said at no time did FNU tell her as Minister Responsible that the cost of the project was $80 million.

“This comes as a surprise. The total cost of the project was $27.4 million and only 42 per cent was paid to the contractor – they have completed 47 per cent of the work but only 42 per cent was paid to the contractor for the work done.”

Kumar added that in the last eight years, FNU received more than $450 million in operational and capital projects to improve the quality of education, which included infrastructure development.