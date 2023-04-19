Wednesday, April 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FNU infrastructure development budget revised

The Fiji National University’s (FNU) Naiyaca Campus infrastructure development budget has been revised after a review of the project master plan.

The full master plan for the development of the Campus was estimated to be $80 million, however after the review of the plan and scope of works, the budget was further revised to $40 million to operationalise the Naiyaca site.

The project spending so far has been $17.08 million, with an actual project progress of 47 per cent.

FNU Chancellor and Chair of Council, Dr Adi Kesaia Seniloli has assured students, parents and stakeholders that the matter is being addressed to determine the most appropriate way forward for the benefit of tertiary learning in the North.

She said the university continues to provide technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and higher education programmes in the North at its Naduna Campus and continues to expand its new programme offerings and this allows FNU to continue to provide accessible tertiary education to current and prospective students.

“This aligns with the Fiji Government’s ‘Look North’ policy to revitalise the economy of Vanua Levu, and with the need to provide high-quality, industry-relevant education and training to help the country recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

The current Naduna campus, which is located 10 minutes from Labasa town, comprises of a Carpentry Workshop, Plumbing Workshop, Mechanical Workshop, Electrical Workshop, Training Kitchen, a Modern Library with collaborative learning spaces, Computer Labs, Classrooms, a Canteen and Central Academic and Administrative Offices.

Meanwhile, acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, stated that the institution takes very seriously its responsibility to utilise public funds for maximum value and benefits of its core business.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

It is about resilience and partners...

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Min...
Rugby

Smith appointed coach of Waikato FP...

Former Flying Fijians captain Greg Smith has been appointed the new...
Rugby

Chiefs will field their best team: ...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says Super Rugby Pacifi...
News

Relocation is a last resort: Kamika...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Manoa Kamika...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

It is about resilience and partn...

News
New Zealan...

Smith appointed coach of Waikato...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Chiefs will field their best tea...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Relocation is a last resort: Kam...

News
Deputy Pri...

Actress Ileana D’Cruz announces ...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

High powered Pacific Mission del...

News
A 50-membe...

Popular News

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to per...

Entertainment
Top singer...

Support SME’s, empower rur...

News
Government...

Sivo grabs double in Eels’...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

ODPP will provide legal advice

News
Police hav...

Relocation is a last resort: Kam...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji affirms support for the Ind...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ending Violence Against Children