FNU infrastructure development budget revised

The Fiji National University’s (FNU) Naiyaca Campus infrastructure development budget has been revised after a review of the project master plan.

The full master plan for the development of the Campus was estimated to be $80 million, however after the review of the plan and scope of works, the budget was further revised to $40 million to operationalise the Naiyaca site.

The project spending so far has been $17.08 million, with an actual project progress of 47 per cent.

FNU Chancellor and Chair of Council, Dr Adi Kesaia Seniloli has assured students, parents and stakeholders that the matter is being addressed to determine the most appropriate way forward for the benefit of tertiary learning in the North.

She said the university continues to provide technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and higher education programmes in the North at its Naduna Campus and continues to expand its new programme offerings and this allows FNU to continue to provide accessible tertiary education to current and prospective students.

“This aligns with the Fiji Government’s ‘Look North’ policy to revitalise the economy of Vanua Levu, and with the need to provide high-quality, industry-relevant education and training to help the country recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

The current Naduna campus, which is located 10 minutes from Labasa town, comprises of a Carpentry Workshop, Plumbing Workshop, Mechanical Workshop, Electrical Workshop, Training Kitchen, a Modern Library with collaborative learning spaces, Computer Labs, Classrooms, a Canteen and Central Academic and Administrative Offices.

Meanwhile, acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, stated that the institution takes very seriously its responsibility to utilise public funds for maximum value and benefits of its core business.