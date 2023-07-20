Thursday, July 20, 2023
Folau to miss Pacific Nations Cup opener

Photo courtesy: Stuff NZ

Ikale Tahi Tonga Head Coach Toutai Kefu has opted to rest star player Israel Folau for their Pacific Nations Cup opener against the Flying Fijians.

A knowing gamble by Kefu with a stern eye towards the Rugby World Cup, as Folau had been injured during their 36-0 loss to the Fiji during their PNC clash last year.

The retention of the winning forward pack against Australia A last week showed signs of an eagerness to play upfront.

Powerful Moana Pasifika openside flanker Solomone Funaki retains his number seven spot.

Malakai Fekitoa will slot in at outside centre with Charles Piutau at fullback.

Sonatane Takulua will captain the side in the match.

Fiji hosts Tonga at on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Ikale Tahi Tonga arrival at Nadi Airport