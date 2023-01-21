Bad weather affects Ba’s CVC preps

Monday, January 23, 2023
Ba women’s coach Naomi Cavasiga says the adverse weather condition is affecting their preparation for the upcoming Champion versus Champion against Super League winners Labasa.

Cavasiga side the team officials and players will meet on Monday to outline the game plan for the one-legged match in Suva.

“Our main obstacle is the weather, our girls got into the training this week but the weather is not favoring us. We are hoping the weather clears over the weekend and we get back to the ground.”

“We can’t train in this weather because if we do so our players will fall sick and that’s something we don’t want. Their health is important to us because CVC is near and Labasa will be coming to beat us.”

“Labasa is a good team and nothing to take away from them. They are always unpredictable but we’ll just focus on our team and training right now.”

Digicel Inter District Championship winners Ba will face Labasa on 12 February at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match kicks off at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
