Monday, January 23, 2023
CVC restart button for Labasa

Digicel Super League winners Labasa are taking the upcoming Champion versus Champion against Ba as the restart button for the 2023 football season.

Head Coach Arthur Simmons said 2023 is a big year for the side and they are hungry to make a positive start from the CVC.

“After the IDC loss last year, the girls have aimed for a positive start this year. We will take CVC as the restart of the year because for us it’s the opening tournament.”

“League will kick off next month and then we also have the OFC Champions League which won’t be easy. We’ve already known how our Pacific neighbors play so we have to start preparing for them as well.”

“Our target is to defend our Super League title and at the same time win the other tournaments as well. We lost our IDC title last year and we feel like an injured lion so this year, we’ll have to work on our team and make a good start.”

Labasa will face Women’s IDC Champs Ba in the one-legged CVC on the 12 February at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
