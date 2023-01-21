Possession, strong defence vital for Fiji U17

The Fiji U17 side is working on maintaining ball possession and holding play in defence ahead of its quarterfinal clash against the Cook Islands in Suva tomorrow.

Head Coach Sunil Kumar said Cook Islands is unpredictable and the hosts need to better their game by holding onto possession for longer periods.

“We need to work more on getting our passes going like keeping more position and connecting those passes. Also shooting when we are in the finishing zone because sometimes we are slow at that.”

“We have to make our defence strong because we haven’t played the Cook Islands and we don’t expect anything easy from them. The results of their games tell us that we need to have a good depth in our backline and that’s very important also.”

“If we have a solid back line and our passes are good, then we are in the safe zone. We can achieve that and the boys are working very hard also.”

Fiji vs Cook Islands quarterfinal will kick off at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.