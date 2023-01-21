Ravai to join Fiji camp next month

London-based 18-year-old Peter Ravai will join Fiji Under 20 camp on 6 February in the build-up for the 2023 FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Ravai, who was also part of the Bula Boys campaign at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar, said he has been training with the Maidstone United Senior team in Isuzu FA League Trophy.

“I came back to England in November and since then I’ve been continuing my training to stay in form for the World Cup. I have to play some more games here with Maidstone united before I fly out.”

“My flight has been booked for the 4th of February, so I’ll be going into camp on the 6th of February and that’s the day I land in Fiji.”

“I’ve been told that we’ll be playing some warm-up matches against international teams before the World Cup and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile the Fiji Under 20 players will march into camp on Monday.