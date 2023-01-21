Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ravai to join Fiji camp next month

Fiji Under 20 rep Peter Ravai trains with his London-based Maindstone United FC. Photo Courtesy: Maidstone United.

London-based 18-year-old Peter Ravai will join Fiji Under 20 camp on 6 February in the build-up for the 2023 FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Ravai, who was also part of the Bula Boys campaign at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar, said he has been training with the Maidstone United Senior team in Isuzu FA League Trophy.

“I came back to England in November and since then I’ve been continuing my training to stay in form for the World Cup. I have to play some more games here with Maidstone united before I fly out.”

“My flight has been booked for the 4th of February, so I’ll be going into camp on the 6th of February and that’s the day I land in Fiji.”

“I’ve been told that we’ll be playing some warm-up matches against international teams before the World Cup and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile the Fiji Under 20 players will march into camp on Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Argentina knocks Fiji out of Cup...

Hamilton Sevens
Argentina ...

Botia dots in La Rochelle win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Let’s work together, Rabuk...

News
Prime Mini...

Labasa Women for OFC Champions L...

Football
Women’s Su...

Be vigilant with your children: ...

News
Police are...

Fijiana scrapes past Great Brita...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana 7s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship