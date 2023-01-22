Monday, January 23, 2023
Fiji to play warm-up matches ahead of World Cup

The Junior Bula Boys are confirmed to play a few warm-up matches ahead of their campaign at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia from May-June this year.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel said Fiji Under 20 will play warm-up matches in the Pacific region against the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu and international matches against Mexico and Asian teams.

“We’ve received positive feedback from a few overseas countries who have agreed to play the warm-up matches. The Under 20 team will play these matches on their way to Indonesia for the World Cup.”

“Fiji will also host a Pacific Nations football tournament in March sometime where Fiji Under 20 will also take part and it will be a good warm-up match against our neighboring country’s main teams.”

“The aim is to build a strong team and for that, the boys will play some friendlies at home against the top district teams in the country just as the league resumes in the country.”

Meanwhile Fiji Under 20 players march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba today and will train under the guidance of newly appointed Head Coach Rodolpho Zapata.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

