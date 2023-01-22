Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji U20 players march into camp

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach, Rodolfo Zapata at Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa. Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

A 30-member Fiji U20 World Cup training squad marches into camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namousau, Ba today.

Newly appointed Head Coach Rodolpho Zapata confirmed to FijiLive  that their campaign will officially kick start tomorrow for the World Cup which will be held in Indonesia from May to June this year.

Players like top Ba marksman Nabil Begg who helped Fiji qualify for World Cup, Samuela Navoce, Faazil Ali, Sailosi Tawake, Gulam Razool, Clarence Hussain, Zoheb Rahim, Joji Vuakaca, Isikeli Sevanaia and Joel Dayal will be attending the camp.

“I think it’s a good time to meet the players and understand them. I have heard some names of the players who are also playing top-level soccer in Fiji at a young age.”

“We haven’t really thought of a number in the camp but we are expecting a lot of players because it’s important to put players to the test and see their fitness and knowledge around football.”

“The training will start from the basic level to seeing the weakness and strengths of the players in the team and how we can work around areas that need huge improvement before our warm-up matches and World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Zapata also said there are chances of bringing overseas-based Fiji under 20 reps that were part of the team last year.

The six overseas-based players were London-based MaidStone United forward Peter Ravai, Mohammed Mustafa from Brisbane Roar U19 and Under 23, Oliver McFadyan from StockPort County FC, Abdullah Aiyas from Bonnyrigg White Eagles, Caleb Aaron Prasad from Manukau United Under 23 and Aydin Ashaz Mustahib from Auckland United.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

Men’s 28th CVC dates locke...

Football
The Fiji F...

CVC restart button for Labasa

Football
Digicel Su...

Naulago scores in Perpignan beat...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Three months amnesty period: Tab...

News
The Depart...

Fiji knockout Samoa to top Pool ...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji knock...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship