Fiji U20 players march into camp

A 30-member Fiji U20 World Cup training squad marches into camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namousau, Ba today.

Newly appointed Head Coach Rodolpho Zapata confirmed to FijiLive that their campaign will officially kick start tomorrow for the World Cup which will be held in Indonesia from May to June this year.

Players like top Ba marksman Nabil Begg who helped Fiji qualify for World Cup, Samuela Navoce, Faazil Ali, Sailosi Tawake, Gulam Razool, Clarence Hussain, Zoheb Rahim, Joji Vuakaca, Isikeli Sevanaia and Joel Dayal will be attending the camp.

“I think it’s a good time to meet the players and understand them. I have heard some names of the players who are also playing top-level soccer in Fiji at a young age.”

“We haven’t really thought of a number in the camp but we are expecting a lot of players because it’s important to put players to the test and see their fitness and knowledge around football.”

“The training will start from the basic level to seeing the weakness and strengths of the players in the team and how we can work around areas that need huge improvement before our warm-up matches and World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Zapata also said there are chances of bringing overseas-based Fiji under 20 reps that were part of the team last year.

The six overseas-based players were London-based MaidStone United forward Peter Ravai, Mohammed Mustafa from Brisbane Roar U19 and Under 23, Oliver McFadyan from StockPort County FC, Abdullah Aiyas from Bonnyrigg White Eagles, Caleb Aaron Prasad from Manukau United Under 23 and Aydin Ashaz Mustahib from Auckland United.