Tahiti and New Caledonia will clash in the first semifinal of the OFC U17 Championship after winning their quarterfinals last night.

Tahiti beat Tonga 5-0 while New Caledonia thumped Samoa 4-0.

In the other quarterfinals today, New Zealand will meet Vanuatu at 7pm while host nation Fiji will come up against the Cook Islands at 4pm.