Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Kasavu to face United Sangam in opener

Reigning champions, Rewa’s Kasavu FC will open their campaign in the Digicel National Club Championship final playoff against United Sangam FC of Lautoka at 3pm on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Laced with district reps like Kavaia Rawaqa, brothers Setareki and Bruce Hughes, Iowane and Gabriel Matanisiga, Ilisoni Logaivou, Peniame Drova and Patrick Joseph, Kasavu will enter the competition with the favourites tag.

Host club Greenstar FC of Nadroga  will take on Police FC of Ba at 5pm in the second match of the day.

On Friday at 3pm, Police FC will battle Mega FC of Tailevu Naitasiri while Kasavu FC and Suva’s Central Meads FC will take the field at 5pm.

On Saturday at 3pm, Greenstar FC will take on Mega FC while United Sangam and Central Meads will wrap up group stage playoff at 5pm.

The top teams from each Group will feature in the final on Sunday at 2pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
