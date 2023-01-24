We need to get the basics right: Bullock

New Zealand Head Coach Martin Bullock says the team needs to get the basics right before taking on the Baby Bula Boys in the semifinal of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Under 17 Championship tomorrow.

After a close 1-0 win against Vanuatu in the quarterfinal, Bullock said the team has to focus quickly on the little things.

“Just the basics, the passing and the decision making, we panicked a little in the first half against Vanuatu, but we were much better in the second half,” Bullock said.

“We still need to make better decisions in and out of possession,”

Bullock said Vanuatu had tested them and he expected Fiji to do the same.

“They (Vanuatu) were good on the break and Fiji will pose the same kind of problem, we need to be ready and we will be.”

Fiji and New Zealand clash at 7pm tomorrow at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.