Dunn joins Fiji Under 20 camp

Promising Navua midfielder Thomas Dunn returned from Australia and joined the Fiji Under 20 camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namousau, Ba this week.

Dun, who joined Frankston Pine FC in Melbourne last year, joins the 26-member squad in the build-up for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia May-June this year.

The Junior Bula Boys began their training under the guidance of the newly appointed head coach Rodolfo Zapata and assistant Ronil Lal, who guided Fiji to qualify for the World Cup in Tahiti last year.

The 26-member squad includes players like Samuela Novoce, Sterling Vasconcellos, Pawan Singh, Sailosi Tawake, Mohammed Fataul, Junior Dekedeke, Gulam Razool, Mozeel Mohammed, Sailasa Ratu, Zoheb Rahim, Faazil Faizul Ali, Nabil Begg, Melvin Mani, Peniasi Rotidara, Isikeli Sevanaia, Joji Vuakaca.