Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in IMT in NZ

Former national and Ba defender Avinesh Waran Suwamy will feature for defending champions Ba 35 at the International Masters Tournament in New Zealand this week.

Suwamy flew out of Fiji today to boost the side’s campaign at the five day tournament which will be played at Bill McKinlay Park and Walter Massey Park respectively.

Ba 35 is drawn alongside NZ Rewa and Waikato Gleeson in group B.

Group A has Team Lautoka, Navua, SYD Rewa and Rakiraki masters.

On Saturday, Ba 35 will open their campaign against NZ Rewa at 9am and face Waikato Gleeson at 1.30pm.