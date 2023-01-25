Wednesday, January 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in IMT in NZ

Former national and Ba defender Avinesh Waran Suwamy will feature for defending champions Ba 35 at the International Masters Tournament in New Zealand this week.

Suwamy flew out of Fiji today to boost the side’s campaign at the five day tournament which will be played at Bill McKinlay Park and Walter Massey Park respectively.

Ba 35 is drawn alongside NZ Rewa and Waikato Gleeson in group B.

Group A has Team Lautoka, Navua, SYD Rewa and Rakiraki masters.

On Saturday, Ba 35 will open their campaign against NZ Rewa at 9am and face Waikato Gleeson at 1.30pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Saneem investigation scope is narro...

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for ...
Business

Fiji to be positioned as regional b...

The Government recognises there is potential to position Fiji as a ...
News

Diversify supply chains is key: Kam...

The Coalition Government says it is absolutely important for Fiji t...
Football

Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Defending champions Suva have been drawn into a tough Group C for t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Saneem investigation scope is na...

News
The Attorn...

Fiji to be positioned as regiona...

Business
The Govern...

Diversify supply chains is key: ...

News
The Coalit...

Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Football
Defending ...

Fiji take on Tonga in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Popular News

Fiji outclasses France in Hamilt...

Rugby
Fiji start...

Aust beats Fiji in fifth place s...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji lost ...

Dunn joins Fiji Under 20 camp

Football
Promising ...

Set piece key for Fijiana says N...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana 7s...

Minister congratulates Y13 stude...

News
Minister f...

Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Shet...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

New Caledonia defeats Tahiti in the SF1 of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship