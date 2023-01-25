Zapata ropes in U17 players in his WC Squad

Newly appointed Fiji Under 20 Head Coach Rodolpho Zapata says there are chances he would rope top players from the Under 17 team into his FIFA Under 20 World Cup squad.

Speaking to FijiLive, Zapata said he is impressed by the performance of Fiji Under 17 team in the on-going OFC Under 17 Championship.

“I have been assessing their performance from their first OFC match. I am looking at three of five players who are capable of joining the Under 20 team to the World Cup.”

“They were brilliant with ball control and how they combined in setting up and finishing and since these players have got the exposure of playing competitive football in Oceania, they’ll be a good asset to the team for the big World Cup.”

“I have picked the ones I feel will be good to the team and we will try to bring them to the camp and train them just to see how they team up with the boys.”

“Every player in the camp will be given the opportunity to prove why they should be a part of the World Cup team and their purpose to play the World Cup. I have been watching the videos of the World Cup qualification and the boys did a good job. The coach worked very hard and we’ll continue to build the team together.”

Approximately 26 players marched into the Fiji Under 20 camp at the Fiji FA Academy at Namosau, Ba on Monday.

Meanwhile, Fiji Under 17 will face New Zealand in the OFC semi-final at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.