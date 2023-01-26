Fiji FA introduces women’s Futsal

The Fiji Football Association has announced that a women’s Introductory Futsal Competition will be played alongside the Extra Supermarket men’s Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next week.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel in a press conference in Suva yesterday said four teams will take part in the competition.

Patel revealed the four teams are Suva, Nasinu, Lami and Tailevu Naitasiri.

He said the women’s futsal matches will be played in a round-robin competition and the final will take place ahead of the men’s final on 5th of February.

The 2022 Futsal IDC will be played from 2-5 February at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.