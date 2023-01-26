Thursday, January 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji FA introduces women’s Futsal

The Fiji Football Association has announced that a women’s Introductory Futsal Competition will be played alongside the Extra Supermarket men’s Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva next week.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel in a press conference in Suva yesterday said four teams will take part in the competition.

Patel revealed the four teams are Suva, Nasinu, Lami and Tailevu Naitasiri.

He said the women’s futsal matches will be played in a round-robin competition and the final will take place ahead of the men’s final on 5th of February.

The 2022 Futsal IDC will be played from 2-5 February at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says the next four years wil...
Entertainment

Tandon honored with Padma Shri awar...

The Indian Government has honoured versatile Bollywood actress Rave...
Rugby

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney: Tu...

Seasoned Fiji 7s journeyman Pio Tuwai is confident the Ben Gollings...
News

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement

The University of the South Pacific Students' Association (USPSA) h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Next 4 years will be vital: Sing...

Business
Minister f...

Tandon honored with Padma Shri a...

Entertainment
The Indian...

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney:...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

They practiced their right to le...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji FA to announce Women’...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Popular News

Jenner reveals her 11-month-old ...

Entertainment
American T...

Fijian community boost Fiji̵...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji 7s ca...

Jalal wins top Jurists honour

News
Fijian law...

Tuwai backs new faces for next S...

Hamilton Sevens
Dual Olymp...

Coalition Govt is a symbol of un...

News
Fiji Teach...

Wakeham reportedly signs with Ti...

Rugby
Off-contra...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh