Fiji FA to receive futsal pitches from FIFA

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says they have ordered three football grass pitches from the Fédération Internationale De Football Association (FIFA).

Patel in a press conference yesterday revealed that Fiji FA’s futsal courts in Suva, Labasa and Ba will receive the pitches and they are hoping to receive the pitches ahead of the OFC Futsal Championship in New Zealand in August.

Patel said their plan is to develop five-a-side football around the country and building more futsal pitches is part of their project.

Meanwhile, the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played from 2-5 of next month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.