Thursday, January 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

NCC champs suffers loss in opener

Defending champions Kasavu FC suffered the opening loss in the 2022 NCC today. Photo Courtesy: Fiji Football Association

Defending champions Kasavu FC of Rewa suffered a 2-1 loss to Lautoka’s United Sangam in the opening match of the 2022 Digicel National Club Championship (NCC) finals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Guided by former national women’s and Rewa coach Marika Rodu,  Sangam United with the services of district reps Saula Waqa, Sakaraia Naisua, Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Manasa Nawakula, Kishan Sami and Sairusi Nalaubu put on a great display.

Kasavu FC on the other hand featured brothers Bruce and Setareki Hughes, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Iowane Matanisiqa, Kavaia Rawaqa and Gabriele Matanasiga.

National striker Nalaubu opened the account for Sangam United from the penalty spot before Drova found the equaliser for Kasavu towards the end of the first half.

Epeli Leiroti scored the winner for United Sangam in added time of the second half.

Kasavu plays Suva’s Central Meads FC tomorrow at 5pm while United Sangam will face Central Meads on Saturday at 5pm.

Meanwhile in the other match played today, Ba’s Police FC thumped Greenstar of Nadroga 3-0.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

RBF to maintain overnight policy ra...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji Board at its meeting today decided to main...
News

PSC has the powers to appoint: Roko...

Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Luke Rokovada says under...
Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says the next four years wil...
Entertainment

Tandon honored with Padma Shri awar...

The Indian Government has honoured versatile Bollywood actress Rave...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RBF to maintain overnight policy...

Business
The Reserv...

PSC has the powers to appoint: R...

News
Chairman o...

Next 4 years will be vital: Sing...

Business
Minister f...

Tandon honored with Padma Shri a...

Entertainment
The Indian...

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney:...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

Popular News

Daveua out of Sydney 7s

Rugby
Fijiana ro...

Future unknown for Hamilton 7s t...

Hamilton Sevens
Dual Olymp...

Lack of concentration was our do...

Football
Fiji Head ...

Harman to feature in Monsters Wo...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Star striker Nasau rejoins Ba wo...

Football
Labasa wom...

Reddy provided wrong info: Kamik...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

RBF to maintain overnight policy rate