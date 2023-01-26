NCC champs suffers loss in opener

Defending champions Kasavu FC of Rewa suffered a 2-1 loss to Lautoka’s United Sangam in the opening match of the 2022 Digicel National Club Championship (NCC) finals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Guided by former national women’s and Rewa coach Marika Rodu, Sangam United with the services of district reps Saula Waqa, Sakaraia Naisua, Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Manasa Nawakula, Kishan Sami and Sairusi Nalaubu put on a great display.

Kasavu FC on the other hand featured brothers Bruce and Setareki Hughes, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Iowane Matanisiqa, Kavaia Rawaqa and Gabriele Matanasiga.

National striker Nalaubu opened the account for Sangam United from the penalty spot before Drova found the equaliser for Kasavu towards the end of the first half.

Epeli Leiroti scored the winner for United Sangam in added time of the second half.

Kasavu plays Suva’s Central Meads FC tomorrow at 5pm while United Sangam will face Central Meads on Saturday at 5pm.

Meanwhile in the other match played today, Ba’s Police FC thumped Greenstar of Nadroga 3-0.