Fiji to host OFC women’s U19 Champs

OFC Futsal and Beach Soccer Player Development Officer Paul Toohey has confirmed the  OFC women’s Under 19 Championship will be played in Fiji this year.

Toohey told FijiLive that affiliate nations under the Oceania Football Confederation umbrella will be part of the tournament from 21 June to 8 July at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Toohey said the tournament finalists will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Women’s Under 19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, FIFA is yet to announce the venue and date of the World Cup tournament.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
