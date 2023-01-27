Friday, January 27, 2023
Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Marcus Lal, the son of former national rep Jason Lal, has joined Fiji Under 20 camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba this week.

Lal arrived in the country last weekend and marched into the camp on Monday in the build-up for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia this year.

The 19-year-old was instrumental in Fiji’s campaign at the OFC Under 19 Championship in Tahiti last year.

However, his brother, Lachlan Lal failed to be part of the national team as he did not have a Fijian passport.

The FIFA Under 20 World Cup will be played between May-June in Indonesia this year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
