Singh joins champs Suva Futsal

Lami futsal utility Rajneel Singh has joined defending champions Suva futsal in the pre-season transfer window this month.

Lami futsal assistant coach Ronil Chand confirmed that Singh who began his futsal career with the men-in-yellow jersey in 2019, made his move this month.

Chand said they have quality players to replace Singh’s pot in the team.

2021 runners up Lami are in Group B with Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri.

The 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC will be played between 2-5 February at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.