Saturday, January 28, 2023
ad
DPL Round 1 fixtures confirmed

The first round of the 2023 Digicel Premier League (DPL) fixtures has been confirmed which kick-starts on the 19th of February at four different venues.

A double header of matches will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and in the first match survivors Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Ba at 1 pm.

In the second match, host and defending champions Rewa will play Labasa at 3 pm.

In other matches, Newcomers Tavua will host Suva at 3 pm at Garvey Park

Navua will meet Nadi at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Meanwhile, the match between Nadroga and Lautoka will kick off at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
