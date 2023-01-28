Saturday, January 28, 2023
Police FC qualify to NCC final

Ba’s Police FC has qualified to the final of NCC. Photo Courtesy: Fiji Football Association

Ba’s Police FC has qualified to the final of Digicel National Club Championships (NCC) after winning both of its group stage matches at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this week.

Police defeated Nadroga’s Greenstar FC 3-0 in the first pool match on Thursday and thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mega FC 9-0 yesterday.

The match between Kasavu FC and Suva’s Central Meads was postponed due to a heavy downpour at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last night.

Today at 3pm, host and Nadroga’s Greenstar FC will take on Mega FC while Lautoka’s United Sangam will face Central Meads at 5pm.

A win for United Sangam will see them face Police FC in the final at 2pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
