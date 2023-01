Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that Fiji will travel to Tahiti to participate at the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship this year.

Patel revealed this during the Fiji FA Annual General Meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva yesterday.

He also stated the tournament will be played between 13-20 September.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA will appoint a new women’s head coach in March who will be in charge of the women’s age group football teams as well.