Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that the national team will take part in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti this year.

Speaking at the Fiji FA Annual General Meeting in Suva yesterday, Patel said the tournament will be played from the 20-24 of June.

He said the preparation will commence in March.

Meanwhile, the national beach soccer team is being guided by the national Futsal coach Jerry Sam.