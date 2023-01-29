Kumar thanks fans and parents

Fiji Head Coach Sunil Kumar has acknowledged the fans and parents of the players for their support throughout the OFC Under 17 Champion in Fiji this month.

Fiji finished fourth after their 3-0l defeat to Tahiti yesterday and despite the results, Kumar said he is proud of the team.

“Bringing together this team was not an easy job because we held trials and then we had to request parents for their approval. The parents played a huge role in permitting the boys to play.”

“It was a tough journey but the fans came to show their support and lifted the spirit of the boys which I as a coach feel is a big thing.”

“We couldn’t reach Peru but we managed to get the boys and now we have more idea on how OFC age group tournaments happen. So we are taking this OFC as a lesson as we build towards the next World Cup qualifiers.”

“We failed at our defense today but what we saw is that our players didn’t give up playing till the last minute. We played the match with a high-speed momentum which not every Under 17 player can do. These boys have a good football future and they can also build towards the next under-19 qualifiers which is the next step for them.”