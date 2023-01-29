Lautoka’s United Sangam wins NCC

Lautoka’s United Sangam FC outclassed Ba’s Police FC 3-1 to claim the 2022 Digicel National Club Championship title at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

With teams entered the all-western final with an unbeaten record after winning both their pool matches earlier in the weekend.

Sangam midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi broke the deadlock in the 44th minute finding the back of the net with a powerful attempt to give them a 1-0 halftime break.

The Marika Rodu coached side scored two further goals in the second half through national marksman Sairusi Nalaubu and Nigerian import Usman Omede while veteran Ronil Kumar pulled one back for Police FC.

United Sangam walked away $5000 richer while Police FC received $1500 for reaching the final.