Sunday, January 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lautoka’s United Sangam wins NCC

Lautoka’s United Sangam FC outclassed Ba’s Police FC 3-1 to claim the 2022 Digicel National Club Championship title at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

With teams entered the all-western final with an unbeaten record after winning both their pool matches earlier in the weekend.

Sangam midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi broke the deadlock in the 44th minute finding the back of the net with a powerful attempt  to give them a 1-0 halftime break.

The Marika Rodu coached side scored two further goals in the second half through national marksman Sairusi Nalaubu and Nigerian import Usman Omede while veteran Ronil Kumar pulled one back  for Police FC.

United Sangam walked away $5000 richer while Police FC received $1500 for reaching the final.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji eliminated to bronze playoff

South Africa ended Fiji's Sydney 7s title hopes after registering a...
News

We stand ready to assist NZ, says R...

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka sa...
News

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovou

A 26-year-old farm supervisor is alleged to have drowned whilst swi...
News

Man missing at sea found dead

The search for a 35-year-old farmer of Dreketi Village, Qamea who w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji eliminated to bronze playof...

Rugby
South Afri...

We stand ready to assist NZ, say...

News
Prime Mini...

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovo...

News
A 26-year-...

Man missing at sea found dead

News
The search...

U21 players to feature in DPL, S...

Football
Every team...

Need for economic diversificatio...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Netball Fiji to reach greater au...

Sports
Netball Fi...

FNPF to host annual member forum...

News
The Fiji N...

Man missing after being attacked...

News
A 35-year ...

Second cohort of NZ officers arr...

News
The Fiji P...

Fijiana v Ireland in Cup quarter...

Rugby
Pool B run...

Fiji to be positioned as regiona...

Business
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Day 3 of the 2023 Sydney 7s