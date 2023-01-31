Tuesday, January 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kavitesh continues family legacy

Kavitesh Behari is continuing his family legacy in the field of refereeing.

The 36-year-old Caubati resident, who attained his FIFA badge last week in Suva during the OFC U17 Championship in Suva, becomes the fourth member of his family to achieve the milestone.

The father of one who works as a Manager at the Youth Training Centre with the Ministry of Youth and Sports told FijiLive that he is proud to grow as a referee and wants to excel more.

“For me and my family it’s a great achievement. I am proud to be the fourth member of the Behari family to attain a FIFA badge after my father and my two brothers.”

“Credit goes to Fiji FA, OFC and special credit to my two mentors Suresh Behari and Prakash Chandra who always guided me and believed in me that one day I will attain the FIFA badge.”

“I also want to thank my Ministry for allowing me to officiate on the international stage.”

The former DAV College student and national long distance runner added that his biggest aim is to officiate in the FIFA World Cup.

“I want to officiate in FIFA tournaments and eventually the World Cup as it’s the pinnacle of football and an event which every match official dreams to officiate in.”

The FIFA badge enables referees to officiate at international level matches and at FIFA tournaments.

They are entitled to wear it on their uniform, and it indicates the category of which the official has been listed in (referee, assistant referee, futsal referee or beach soccer referee).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

70 Police officers were charged in ...

A total of 70 Police officers were charged by the Office of the Dir...
Sports

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Fiji U20 Captain Samuela Navoce and two other key players have appl...
News

FBC CEO was paid over $300k: Amrit

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) chief executive Riyaz ...
News

Working Committee to oversee CWM op...

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu has ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

70 Police officers were charged ...

News
A total of...

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Sports
Fiji U20 C...

FBC CEO was paid over $300k: Amr...

News
Former Fij...

Working Committee to oversee CWM...

News
Minister f...

Heavy rain alert for North, East...

News
A heavy ra...

Last payment for back to school ...

News
The last p...

Popular News

Govt to boost support for SME...

News
The Minist...

Fiji Airways services to Aucklan...

News
Fiji’s nat...

4 to front court over fatal Laba...

News
Four men h...

Daveua out of Sydney 7s

Rugby
Fijiana ro...

Tahiti thumps Fiji, win Bronze

Football
Tahiti thu...

Fijiana ends campaign in sixth s...

Sydney 7s
Fijiana en...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

70 Police officers were charged in 2022