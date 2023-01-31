Kavitesh continues family legacy

Kavitesh Behari is continuing his family legacy in the field of refereeing.

The 36-year-old Caubati resident, who attained his FIFA badge last week in Suva during the OFC U17 Championship in Suva, becomes the fourth member of his family to achieve the milestone.

The father of one who works as a Manager at the Youth Training Centre with the Ministry of Youth and Sports told FijiLive that he is proud to grow as a referee and wants to excel more.

“For me and my family it’s a great achievement. I am proud to be the fourth member of the Behari family to attain a FIFA badge after my father and my two brothers.”

“Credit goes to Fiji FA, OFC and special credit to my two mentors Suresh Behari and Prakash Chandra who always guided me and believed in me that one day I will attain the FIFA badge.”

“I also want to thank my Ministry for allowing me to officiate on the international stage.”

The former DAV College student and national long distance runner added that his biggest aim is to officiate in the FIFA World Cup.

“I want to officiate in FIFA tournaments and eventually the World Cup as it’s the pinnacle of football and an event which every match official dreams to officiate in.”

The FIFA badge enables referees to officiate at international level matches and at FIFA tournaments.

They are entitled to wear it on their uniform, and it indicates the category of which the official has been listed in (referee, assistant referee, futsal referee or beach soccer referee).