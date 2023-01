Suva has secured the release of attacking forward Bruce Hughes from Rewa.

Hughes, the younger brother of Rewa and national striker Setareki, featured for the Whites in the 2018 season before moving back to the Delta Tigers camp.

The 25-year-old is available to feature for Suva in the opening leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The match kicks off at 3pm.