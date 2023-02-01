Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Ba is not an easy team says Bilitaki

Labasa women’s left back Vulatolu Bilitaki says Ba is not any easy team to beat at the women’s first-ever Champions Versus Champions next week.

Labasa lost to Ba in the Digicel Inter District Championship last year and Bilitaki says the loss is a wake-up call to the side.

“Definitely Ba is always tough to play against. They are a champion team and we’ve felt the pressure playing them,” Bilitaki told FijiLive.

“We’ve suffered defeat to them in the past but our coach says to take it as motivation and we are rectifying our past mistakes.”

“Our aim is to stage a strong comeback and avenge our loss. We will be representing Fiji at the OFC Champions League so we want to kick start the year on a good note.”

“This is the first CVC for us women and Labasa is out to create history by winning it. I think it’s a good platform for us women football is developing and opening up doors to the current and upcoming female footballers.”

“Our team training never stopped and we are working on our game, our defense and striking force because we feel those areas were our drawbacks last season.”

The women’s CVC between Digicel Super League winners Labasa and Ba will kick off at 1 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium on the 12 of February.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
