Naicker eyes next level football

Fiji Under 17 Captain Aron Naicker has set his sights on district-level football and is eager to join the Nadi team this year.

The Solovi, Nadi lad said football has helped him overcome all the challenges he encountered in his life and wants to gain more experience with Nadi.

“Football keeps me active,” the year 11 student of Swami Vivekananda College told FijiLive.

“I have been through a lot of challenges in life like my parents got separated and through football I find comfort.”

“Playing in the national team against overseas players was a whole lot of experience and now I want to continue playing but at the district level.”

“Nadi is my hometown so I want to stick to my district. I always get inspired by William Valentine. He is a brilliant footballer and I want to learn more about football from him and the other players in the Nadi team.”

“It will be tough to get a spot due to daily training and also my school but I’m ready to give my best.”

Nadi will open its Digicel Premier League campaign against Navua at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Habour on the 19th of February.