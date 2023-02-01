Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Rewa braces for tough futsal IDC

Rewa is raring for tough competitions at the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) which kicks off at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tomorrow.

Rewa is drawn in Group A with Nasinu and Ba and coach Mohammed Shahrouf said they are not underestimating any team.

“Every year teams change and players as well so we are not exactly aware of teams right now. We had defeated Ba in last year’s futsal but this year, we are not sure of what they can bring.”

“Nasinu always gives us a good run because we have played them in the futsal league and they have very fast players.”

“Both the teams are very competitive and we are preparing for that challenge.”

Rewa is bolstered by the experiences of Kalisito Veikoka, Tevita Waranivalu and France Katarogo.

The delta tigers open their Futsal IDC campaign against Nasinu at 4 pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
