Rewa is a much experienced team: Mateisuva

National and Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva says Rewa is a much more experienced team but that does not deter the whites from giving their best in the opening leg of the Pillay Garments Champions Versus Champions on Sunday.

Mateisuva said Rewa is always a tough opponent to beat due to their threatening game plan.

“The CVC for Suva FC is really important and I believe most of the players in the team haven’t won it,” Mateisuva told FijiLive.

“Suva doesn’t take Rewa lightly. They’ve been a good team, representing in the OFC for a couple of years and also winning the Premier League games.”

“Rewa is a young team. They always bring surprises in every game when we play.”

“We expect them to give us a good run in the CVC. They have been a consistent team for a couple of years. Through the OFC last year, their players there have gained a lot of experience compared to our team but that does not deter us from giving our best this weekend.”

Suva began its preparation last week and the team has set sights on winning its first-ever CVC title this year.

“Our aim is to kick off with a positive result for this year. The boys believe in the task that is ahead as our preparation is going on well.”

“We can achieve a lot this year, just need to work together as a team, stay disciplined and be consistent with every game that we play.”

“Getting a positive result in the two legs will be a morale booster for our 2023 campaign because Suva has never won a CVC. Our target is to end that drought and play according to the game plan.”

Suva will play Rewa in the first leg at 3 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.