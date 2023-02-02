Thursday, February 2, 2023
Defending champs make impressive start

Defending champions Suva made an impressive start thumping Tavua 7-nil in their first Group C match of the 2022 Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva this evening.

The Kings of Futsal made a quick start in the match with a goal from Captain Deepal Singh who powered directly in the net which Tavua goalkeeper Nalesoni Ravato misjudged in the second minute.

A minute later, an error in the Tavua defense created more chances for Suva and it was experienced midfielder Shahil Dave who doubled Suva’s lead with his powerful shot.

Tavua tried hard to bounce back in the match with a goal from Abhishay Kumar but Suva goalkeeper Shameet Kumar daringly tapped the ball away.

Minutes before the break, utility Filipe Baravilala extended the lead for the Whites after he chipped the ball into the empty net.

A minute later, Suva’s Sunny Deol was awarded a red card and was given marching order by match official Sahil Lal for his challenge on Tavua’s Ratu Dau.

Suva led by 3-nil at half time.

Tavua failed to match the speed and pace of Suva which was prevalent early in the second stanza when Sikeli Sagatoro and Kartik Kumar raced to stop Azariah Soromon who found the back of the net for Suva and extended their lead.

A foul by Tavua awarded a free kick to Suva which Baravilala took without hesitation and kicked it right into the net before Dave bagged his second goal to further extend their lead.

Some ill-discipline prevailed on the field from Tavua which forced the match official to flash a yellow card to Abhishay Kumar for a foul play.

Consolation goal from Deepal Singh sealed the win for Suva.

The teams:

Tavua: Nalesoni Ravato (GK) ©, Abhishay Kumar, Tomasi Biautubu, Ratu Dau, Sikeli Sagatoro, Kartik Kumar, Vinay Naidu, Pradip Singh, Avikash Krishna, Mohammed Shamil Sadiq, Petaia Junior

Suva: Shameet Kumar (GK), Shahil Dave, Deepal Singh ©, Filipe Baravilala, Vineet Nadan, Sunny  Deol, Azariah Soromon, Suraj Chand, Krishneel Singh, Akitesh Vishal Kumar, Rajneel Singh

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
