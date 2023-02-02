Thursday, February 2, 2023
Matarerega, Nabose apply to rejoin ex-teams

Strikers Rusiate Matarerega and Mosese Nabose have applied to rejoin their former teams this season.

Matarerega, who played for Rewa last year has applied for transfer to his former district Suva while Labasa marksman Mosese Nabose has applied to reunite with Tailevu Naitasiri.

Meanwhile four other players have also applied for a switch.

Former Nadi and Ba defender Ilimotama Jese has applied to join Lautoka FC, former Suva and Lautoka defender Kolinio Sivoki has applied to join Navua, former Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri veteran Usaia Tadu has applied for a move to Nasinu while Nasinu utility Filipe Tuinadave is making a move to Navua.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
