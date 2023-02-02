Thursday, February 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nasinu relishes for first Futsal tourney

Nasinu is relishing its first-ever 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva today.

Head Coach Aman Chand Sharma said his team is raring to go and display a strong performance after finishing third in the Digicel Futsal Southern League last year.

“We’ve never played in Futsal IDC before and now that we are in this tournament, this itself is an encouragement for the boys to show the opponents why we are playing.”

“After the league, we found that consistency is something we need to maintain in the game. We are aiming for knockout stages because we’ve been working very hard and players have put in a lot of effort in the training.”

“Rewa is a champion team in futsal but we want to upset them. We’ve never played Ba but I’m sure they will give us a good run.”

The giant killers are bolstered by the experience of goalkeeper Tharkur Narayan, Ashok Kumar, Marlon Tahioa, Amit Kumar and veterans Nitan Kumar, Joseph Mishra, and Jagindar Singh.

Nasinu plays Rewa in the opening match at 4 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissance’ ...

American singer, songwriter and dancer Beyonce has announced that h...
Rugby

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-season ...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo will make his debut for the NSW W...
Rugby

Short turnaround for Gollings and C...

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings said his players have a short turnaround...
Rugby

Baleitamavua targets kicking game

Kaiviti Silktails first five eight Rusiate Baleitamavua wants to be...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissanc...

Entertainment
American s...

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-seas...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Short turnaround for Gollings an...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Baleitamavua targets kicking gam...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Dead man identified by family me...

News
A relative...

Western Force trial for Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

7s series is not easy: Fuli

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

British actress Syms dies at 89

Entertainment
Classical ...

Tubuna discusses key priorities ...

News
Assistant ...

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Sports
Fiji U20 C...

SOE should resign after investig...

News
Fiji Labou...

Fiji beat Tonga in Sydney opener...

Rugby
A six-man ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissance’ World Tour