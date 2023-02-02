Nasinu relishes for first Futsal tourney

Nasinu is relishing its first-ever 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva today.

Head Coach Aman Chand Sharma said his team is raring to go and display a strong performance after finishing third in the Digicel Futsal Southern League last year.

“We’ve never played in Futsal IDC before and now that we are in this tournament, this itself is an encouragement for the boys to show the opponents why we are playing.”

“After the league, we found that consistency is something we need to maintain in the game. We are aiming for knockout stages because we’ve been working very hard and players have put in a lot of effort in the training.”

“Rewa is a champion team in futsal but we want to upset them. We’ve never played Ba but I’m sure they will give us a good run.”

The giant killers are bolstered by the experience of goalkeeper Tharkur Narayan, Ashok Kumar, Marlon Tahioa, Amit Kumar and veterans Nitan Kumar, Joseph Mishra, and Jagindar Singh.

Nasinu plays Rewa in the opening match at 4 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.