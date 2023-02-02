Raju spurs Labasa to huge Futsal win

National midfielder Ashnil Raju scored a brace of goals to help Labasa’s commanding 5-1victory over Savusavu in the second Group C match of the 2022 Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The Babasiga Lions ran riot dominating the entire first half while playing with a lot of determination and disallowing Savusavu near their goalmouth.

Raju opened the account for Labasa in the 4th minute with his beautiful curler before he bagged his second following a blunder by Savusavu defenders at the goalmouth.

Coming off the bench, Amen Prasad increased the lead for Labasa as he chipped the ball over Savusavu goalkeeper Sonal Maharaj who dived the wrong way to save the goal.

An own goal from Labasa’s Raju put Savusavu on the scoreboard but no later, Raju turned hero when he set up a goal for Rajiv Sharma, who riffled right into the net giving the Savusavu goalkeeper no chance at all.

Labasa led 4-1 at the breather.

Early in the second half, Sharma also bagged his second goal beautifully finishing off a Raju setup.

The teams:

Labasa: Ronal Kumar (GK), Edwin Sahayam ©, Amen Prasad, Mohammed Zaid, Ashnil Raju, Prashant Prasad, Shahzaib Aziz, Shainal Lal, Rajiv Sharma, Sonal Prasad, Eparama Moraica, Shivam Shandil

Savusavu: Sonal Maharaj (GK), Mohammed Ali, Avishek Chand, Yaten Lal, Asaeli Heritage, Ronit Lal, Kunal Chand, Avishkar Deo, Salamat Ali, Aklesh Kumar