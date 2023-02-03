Friday, February 3, 2023
Ba starts campaign with a bang

Ba kick started its campaign in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship with a 8-2 win over Nasinu at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Ba football marksman Etonia Dogolau was the darling of the side as he netted four goals in the encounter.

Dogolau got the perfect start sneaking into the box and putting the ball firmly past Nasinu keeper Epeli Suibuka.

He got his second with 12 minutes gone, when a loose ball from a defensive blunder put him in prime position to score.

The entry of the veteran Aisea Codro made an impact, adding more intent to the Ba attack.

Nasinu’s Justin Kumar came through with the best effort for his side with a power strike from in front of the goal but was denied by the far-reaching arms of the lanky Ba skipper and goalkeeper Ravinesh Anand Singh.

Ba led at halftime 2-0.

Nasinu kept in the fight and scored 40 seconds from the restart with a rushed attack through up centre court from Alvish Ram saw him chip the ball over a sprawling Singh to score.

Nasinu defender Manit Lal was shown the first yellow card of the day for a foul with close to 25 minutes gone.

Dogolau completed his hat-trick soon after with an brilliant individual goal driving easily past the Nasinu defence to score as the floodgates began to open

More goals rained in through Ravinesh Chand, Christopher Kumar, Ruel Grayven, Amena Bolaitamana and Dogolau getting his fourth to complete the beat down.

Nasinu skipper Ashok Kumar managed a consolation goal in the dying minutes.

The teams:

Ba– Ravinesh Anand Singh, Etonia Dogolau, Christopher Kumar, Amena Bolaitamana, Aiyush Ashish Kumar Substitutions: Tevita Koroi, Ravinesh Chand, Aisea Daunivalu, Shiyaz Ali, Krishneel Kumar, Hussaini Khan, Ruel Grayven, Kartik Sami.

Nasinu– Epeli Suibuka, Shivam Chandra, Ashok Kumar, Manit Lal, Ivan Nikhil Kumar Substitutions: Tharkur Narayan, Nilan Kumar, Jagindar Singh, Amit Kumar, Asaeli Tunidau, Alvish Ram, Justin Kumar, Marlon Tahioa.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
